Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's boys track and field sectional meet ...
2017 IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Isaac Brucker participates in the pole vault during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's T.J. Jones participates in the long jump during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Nick Schultz performs in the long jump during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Nick Schultz performs in the long jump during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Tom Henrichs performs in the high jump during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Caleb Bleich performs in the high jump during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Jake Rich performs in the discus during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Garrett Bachtold performs in the pole vault during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Caleb Bleich performs in the triple jump during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's T.J. Jones performs in the triple jump during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Nick Schultz performs in the high jump during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Garrett Bachtold performs in the pole vault during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Isaac Brucker performs in the pole vault during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Nick Schultz performs in the triple jump during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Garrett Bachtold performs in the pole vault during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Isaac Brucker performs in the pole vault during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Nick Schultz performs in the high jump during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Nick Schultz performs in the high jump during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS athletes and fans react after Nick Schultz clears the 6-8 mark in the high jump during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Jacob Norbot and PBL's Nik Schnabel run in the 4x800 relay during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Gavin Ogburn runs in the 4x800 relay during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Revell Hamilton runs in the 4x800 relay during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Tanner Longest runs in the 4x800 relay during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Remi Astronomo runs in the 4x800 relay during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Ethan Freehill runs in the 4x800 relay during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Erik Reck runs in the 4x800 relay during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Spencer Meenen runs in the 4x100 relay during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Ryan Masterson, left, and Ryan Perkinson run in the 4x100 relay during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Ryan Masterson, right, and Ryan Perkinson run in the 4x100 relay during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Jake Rich throws the discus during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Brendan VanAntwerp runs in the 3,200-meter run during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Ethan Freehill runs in the 3,200-meter run during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Jake Rich throws the discus during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Caleb Dunham runs in the 110-meter hurdles during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Michael Curry, middle, runs in the 110-meter hurdles during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Curtis Phillips runs in the 100-meter dash during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Dylan Polson runs in the 100-meter dash during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Ethan Kasper runs in the 100-meter dash during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Casey Calaway runs in the 100-meter dash during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Casey Calaway runs in the 100-meter dash during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Jake Rich throws the shot put during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Adam McMullin runs in the 800-meter run during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Remi Astronomo runs in the 800-meter run during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Jordan Giese runs in the 800-meter run during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Jake Rich throws the shot put during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Gavin Ogburn runs in the 4x200 relay during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Ryan Perkinson runs in the 4x200 relay during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Brady Barfield runs in the 400-meter dash during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Riley Cuppernell runs in the 400-meter dash during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Caleb Dunham runs in the 300-meter hurdles during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Caleb Dunham runs in the 300-meter hurdles during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Bryant Morano runs in the 300-meter hurdles during Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Michael Curry runs in the 300-meter hurdles during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
2017 IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Michael Curry runs in the 300-meter hurdles during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
2017 IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Remi Astronomo runs in the 1,600-meter run during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
2017 IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, PBL’s Kody Harrison and Alec St. Julien and GCMS’s Tyler Ricks run in the 1,600-meter run during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
2017 IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, PBL’s Kody Harrison and Alec St. Julien and GCMS’s Tyler Ricks run in the 1,600-meter run during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
2017 IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, PBL’s Kody Harrison and Alec St. Julien run in the 1,600-meter run during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
2017 IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, PBL’s Kody Harrison and Alec St. Julien and GCMS’s Tyler Ricks run in the 1,600-meter run during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
2017 IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, PBL’s Kody Harrison and Alec St. Julien and GCMS’s Tyler Ricks run in the 1,600-meter run during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
2017 IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Tyler Ricks runs in the 1,600-meter run during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
2017 IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kody Harrison runs in the 1,600-meter run during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
2017 IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alec St. Julien and GCMS’s Tyler Ricks run in the 1,600-meter run during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
2017 IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tanner Longest runs in the 4x400 relay during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
2017 IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gavin Ogburn runs in the 4x400 relay during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
2017 IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lance Livingston runs in the 4x400 relay during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
2017 IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jordan Giese runs in the 4x400 relay during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
2017 IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Casey Calaway runs in the 4x400 relay during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Paxton Sectional.
