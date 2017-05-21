Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader ...
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes catcher Jacob Whitehead, right, tags a baserunner out at home plate during game two of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jacob Bender of the Paxton Swedes lays down a bunt during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jeffrey Thompson of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Adam Carver of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Logan Johnson of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Alan Paul of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Alan Paul of the Paxton Swedes slides toward second base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes fields a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jeffrey Thompson pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Alan Paul, right, of the Paxton Swedes high-fives Mark Prina after Prina scores a run during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Charlie Due of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Adam Carver, left, of the Paxton Swedes catches a fly ball in left field during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes third baseman Mark Miller fields a ground ball during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against Gifford-Flatville.
