Here are some of the highlights from Monday's IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game in Gilman ...
PBL baseball 2017 regional title
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL baseball team receive their IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship trophy after winning Monday’s title game.
PBL’s Andrew Zenner pitches during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Andrew Zenner pitches during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Cooper Johnson (15) bats during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Dalton Coplea, right, slides safely at third base during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Cole Eshleman, left, crosses home plate during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Kaleb Denault (14) bats during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Tyler Adkins hits a ground ball during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Dalton Coplea bats during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Cooper Johnson (15) bats during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Andrew Zenner fouls off a pitch during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Andrew Zenner bats during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Kaleb Denault fouls off a pitch during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Mason Ecker catches a fly ball in left field during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Dalton Coplea catches a fly ball in center field during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Mason Ecker bats during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
From left, PBL’s Cole Eshleman, Jaxson Coplea and Andrew Zenner converse on the mound during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Kaleb Denault (14) catches a fly ball in right field during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Dalton Coplea fouls off a pitch during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Cole Eshleman bats during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Cooper Johnson bats during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Cooper Johnson fields a ground ball during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Luke Fitton (30) receives a throw to first base for a groundout during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Cooper Johnson fields a ground ball during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Andrew Zenner bats during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Andrew Zenner bats during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea fouls off a pitch during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Luke Fitton bats during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Cole Eshleman, left, fields a ground ball during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Cooper Johnson (15) is tagged out at second base during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Cooper Johnson (15) is tagged out at second base during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Cooper Johnson (15) is tagged out at second base during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Andrew Zenner, left, and Jaxson Coplea celebate after the Panthers won Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
PBL’s Andrew Zenner, left, and Jaxson Coplea celebate after the Panthers won Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship game against Bismarck-Henning.
Members of the PBL baseball team pose for a photo after claiming the IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship on Monday.
