St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017. SJO won 15-0.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Eli Place (8) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Andrew Zenner (35) are in tandem as they watch the action from firtbase in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Colton Hale (4) points to teammates waiting for him at home plate after hitting his second home run in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's head coach Josh Haley in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's outfield waits together as a new pitcher warms up in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Keaton Krumwiede (20) pitches in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Dalton Coplea (24) watches as a home run ball rolls outside the fence in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Drew Coursey (3) races Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Jaxon Coplea (34) to second base for the out in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Jesse Schlueter (33) looks from behind Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Andrew Zenner (35) at first base in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's coach Rick Johnson in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Adam Frerichs (11) slides home in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's dugout in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Colton Hale (4) slides home in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Eli Place (8) is met at home plate after hitting a home run in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Brayden Weaver (2) slides home on a passed ball in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Brant Hoveln (18) grins as he heads to home plate after hitting a home run in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Cole Eshleman (18) was slow to get up after missing a ground ball at short stop in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Dalton Coplea (24) dives back to first base as St. Joseph-Ogden's Marty Wright (10) waits for the throw in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Mason Coon (7) pitches in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Luke Fitton (30) pitches in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Luke Fitton (30) reacts to being taken out by coach Rick Johnson in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head coach Rick Johnson shakes the umpires’ hands prior to Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Tuscola Sectional semifinal game against St. Joseph-Ogden, which was delayed due to the umpires’ late arrival.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL baseball team stand for the playing of The Star-Spangled Banner prior to Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Tuscola Sectional semifinal game against St. Joseph-Ogden.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Luke Fitton pitches during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Tuscola Sectional semifinal game against St. Joseph-Ogden.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cole Eshleman, left, fields a ground ball during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Tuscola Sectional semifinal game against St. Joseph-Ogden.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head coach Rick Johnson, left, discusses matters with pitcher Luke Fitton and catcher Jaxson Coplea (34) on the mound during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Tuscola Sectional semifinal game against St. Joseph-Ogden.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cole Eshleman fields a ground ball during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Tuscola Sectional semifinal game against St. Joseph-Ogden.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner (35) catches a throw to first base to complete a double play during the first inning of Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Tuscola Sectional semifinal game against St. Joseph-Ogden.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Coplea, middle, lands on second base during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Tuscola Sectional semifinal game against St. Joseph-Ogden.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kaleb Denault (14) bats during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Tuscola Sectional semifinal game against St. Joseph-Ogden.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Andrew Zenner catches a fly ball in the infield during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Tuscola Sectional semifinal game against St. Joseph-Ogden.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede pitches during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Tuscola Sectional semifinal game against St. Joseph-Ogden.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Coplea catches a fly ball in center field during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Tuscola Sectional semifinal game against St. Joseph-Ogden.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kaleb Denault pitches during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Tuscola Sectional semifinal game against St. Joseph-Ogden.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cooper Johnson throws to first base for an out during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Tuscola Sectional semifinal game against St. Joseph-Ogden.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede, left, makes a catch during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Tuscola Sectional semifinal game against St. Joseph-Ogden.
