Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader in Buckley ...
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Central Illinois Legends (May 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cole Eshleman (1) and Dalton Coplea (20) exchange in a high-five after they each scored a run during the second inning of game one of Saturday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Jake Stewart, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters looks to run from first base during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Jake Stewart (8) of the Buckley Dutchmasters swipes second base during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Andrew Zenner of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Andrew Zenner of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Andrew Zenner of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Andrew Zenner of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Jay Eshleman (11) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides toward second base during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Luis Rodriguez of the Buckley Dutchmasters is hit by a pitch during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Jake Stewart (8) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely toward second base during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Rob Winnicki of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Andrew Zenner of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Andrew Zenner of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Cole Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Andrew Zenner (23) of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches an infield fly ball during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Cole Eshleman (1) of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Cole Eshleman (1) of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Josh Krumwiede, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters throws to first base during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Josh Krumwiede, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters throws to first base during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Jay Eshleman bats during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchmasters high-fives Dalton Coplea (20) after Coplea crosses home plate during game one of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Jimmy Brandt of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Jimmy Brandt of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Jimmy Brandt of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Jimmy Brandt of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Dalton Coplea (20) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely toward home plate during game two of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Dalton Coplea (20) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely toward home plate during game two of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Cole Eshleman, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a baserunner in a pickle during game two of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Ethan Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Ethan Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Mark Walther of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Mark Walther of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
