Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader in Buckley ...
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Robb Wicks of the Buckley Dutchmasters (30) tags out a runner at home plate during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Austin Mendell of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Austin Mendell of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Buckley Dutchmasters head coach Brock Niebuhr, left, and Jake Stewart fist bump after Stewart lands safely on third base during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball in left field during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Robb Wicks (30) of the Buckley Dutchmasters hits a ground ball during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Josh Krumwiede, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters crosses home plate as teammate Jake Stewart (8) signals for him during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Josh Krumwiede, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives congratulations from Jake Stewart after crossing home plate during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Max Bolliger of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Max Bolliger of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Members of the Buckley Dutchmasters huddle up on the mound during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Andy Davis of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Andy Davis of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
