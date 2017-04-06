Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader in Buckley ...
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jonny Walder of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball in right field during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball in center field during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball in right field during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trey Russell of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trey Russell of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Robb Wicks of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rob Winnicki of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rob Winnicki of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josh Krumiwede, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jonny Walder of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jonny Walder of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jonny Walder (16) of the Buckley Dutchamsters slides safely toward second base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trey Russell of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trey Russell (24) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely toward second base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Robb Wicks of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rob Winnicki of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rob Winnicki, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters runs toward first base on a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchmasters runs toward first base after getting a bunt down during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Stewart (8) and Trey Russell (24) exchange in a high-five during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Stewart (8) and Trey Russell (24) exchange in a high-five during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tucker Runyon of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rob Winnicki of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches an infield fly ball during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Buckley Dutchmasters head coach Brock Niebuhr (29) and Kyle Pool (17) exchange in a fist bump after a shutout inning thrown during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Buckley Dutchmasters head coach Brock Niebuhr (29) and Kyle Pool (17) exchange in a fist bump after a shutout inning thrown during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchmasters lays down a bunt during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the Buckley Dutchmasters huddle up on the mound during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jay Eshleman, middle, of the Buckley Dutchmasters throws toward first base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jay Eshleman, middle, of the Buckley Dutchmasters throws toward first base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball in center field during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jonny Walder, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely toward third base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jonny Walder, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely toward third base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tucker Runyon (4) of the Buckley Dutchmasters fist bumps Jay Eshleman (11) after reaching first base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dylan Post of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely back to first base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters throws toward first base for a groundout during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jimmy Brandt of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jimmy Brandt of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Champaign Dream (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brock Niebuhr of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.