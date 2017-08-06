Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's Junior Legion baseball game at Rantoul ...
Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion at Rantoul
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ethan Catt, left, of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team swipes third base during Thursday's game against Rantoul.
Cole Stone of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team pitches during Thursday’s game against Rantoul.
Cole Stone of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team pitches during Thursday’s game against Rantoul.
Brody Gaddis of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team bats during Thursday’s game against Rantoul.
Ethan Catt, left, of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team looks to run from first base during Thursday’s game against Rantoul.
Cole Stone, right, of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team swipes second base during Thursday’s game against Rantoul.
Brody Gaddis (26) of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team throws to first base during Thursday’s game against Rantoul.
Ryan Drayer of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team bats during Thursday’s game against Rantoul.
Alex Barney (42) of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team looks to run from third base during Thursday’s game against Rantoul.
Caleb Giroux of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team bats during Thursday’s game against Rantoul.
Ben Jarboe of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team bats during Thursday’s game against Rantoul.
Brody Gaddis, left, of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team runs toward first base during Thursday’s game against Rantoul.
Ethan Catt of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team bats during Thursday’s game against Rantoul.
Ryan Drayer (12) of the Ford-Iroquois Indians throws to first base to complete a double play during Thursday’s game against Rantoul.
