Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader in Paxton ...
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cole Eshleman (4) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely toward second base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Drew Schrodt, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters is greeted by his teammates as he crosses home plate after hitting a go-ahead home run during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Adam Carver of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Adam Carver of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Adam Carver of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Alan Paul, right, of the Paxton Swedes catches a fly ball in foul territory during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jacob Bender, right, of the Paxton Swedes claps in approval after Tanner Regez, middle, hits a triple during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trey Russell of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rob Winnicki of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rob Winnicki of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton Webber of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Alan Paul of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Alan Paul of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rob Winnicki (9) of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton James, right, of the Paxton Swedes slides safely toward second base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton James, left, of the Paxton Swedes slides below a pickoff-tag attempt by Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters at second base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
As Cole Eshleman (4) of the Buckley Dutchmasters runs toward home plate, head coach Brock Niebuhr waves runners around during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton Coplea, middle, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides toward home plate to score a run during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton Coplea, middle, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides toward home plate to score a run during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton Coplea (5) of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives congratulations from teammate Drew Schrodt after scoring a run during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Andy Bunton of the Paxton Swedes bunts during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Andy Bunton of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ryne Scheiwe of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ryne Scheiwe of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Caleb Jacobs of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Caleb Jacobs of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cole Eshleman, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides back toward first base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton Coplea of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Strebin of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ryne Scheiwe, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives a throw at first base for a groundout during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rob Winnicki of the Buckley Dutchmasters throws toward first base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jonny Walder of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jonny Walder of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trey Russell of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jonny Walder (16) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely toward home plate during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jay Eshleman (11) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely toward second base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters raises his right fist after reaching second base on a double during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton James of the Paxton Swedes makes a diving catch in center field during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ryne Scheiwe of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Strebin of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Strebin of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Strebin of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
As Kyle Pool (17) of the Buckley Dutchmasters throws toward first base, Mark Strebin of the Paxton Swedes runs toward the base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brian Paul of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brian Paul of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Austin Mendell of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Austin Mendell of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jimmy Brandt of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jimmy Brandt of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Alec Thomas of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Alec Thomas of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Alec Thomas of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes fields a ground ball during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Andrew Zenner of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Andrew Zenner of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Andrew Zenner of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton Webber (44) and Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes share a fist bump after Prina scored a run during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josh Krumwiede, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters looks to throw toward second base as Mark Strebin (30) of the Paxton Swedes slides into a fielder’s choice at second base during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters bunts during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Adam Carver of the Paxton Swedes bunts during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Adam Carver of the Paxton Swedes bats during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes bats during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jonny Walder (16) of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a throw at first base during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Andy Bunton of the Paxton Swedes catches a throw at second base during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
As Jay Eshleman (11) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides into a fielder’s choice at second base, Andy Bunton (24) of the Paxton Swedes throws to first base during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cole Eshleman (4) of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives congratulations from teammate Josh Krumwiede after scoring a run during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton James, right, of the Paxton Swedes receives a high-five from teammate Andy Bunton after scoring a run during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jonny Walder, second from left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely toward third base during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Flessner of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Flessner of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Flessner of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Walther of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Walther of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Buckley Dutchmasters at Paxton Swedes (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cole Eshleman, left, and Mark Walther of the Buckley Dutchmasters celebrate after sweeping Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
