Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader in Gifford ...
Buckley Dutchmasters at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely at home plate during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Josh Krumwiede, middle, of the Buckley Dutchmasters tags Marty Mennenga, right, of the Gifford-Flatville Giflats out at second base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader.
Umpire Jordan Anderson, second from left, and members of the Buckley Dutchmasters wait for the arrival of a second umpire, as Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats was delayed for 26 minutes.
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Josh Krumwiede (3) of the Buckley Dutchmasters crosses home plate during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Trey Russell of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Robb Wicks (30) of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Buckley Dutchmasters second baseman Josh Krumwiede fields a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Ryne Scheiwe, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a throw to first base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Jay Eshleman (11) of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Jonny Walder of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Jonny Walder of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Ryne Scheiwe of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Josh Krumwiede (3) of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches an infield fly ball during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Jay Eshleman (11) of the Buckley Dutchmasters throws to first base to complete a double play during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Tucker Runyon of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Tucker Runyon of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Jonny Walder of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Jonny Walder of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Trey Russell of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Shortstop Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Josh Krumwiede (3) of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches an infield fly ball during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Josh Krumwiede (3) of the Buckley Dutchmasters throws to first baseman Ryne Scheiwe for a groundout during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Robb Wicks, second from left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters beats a throw to first base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Rob Winnicki (9) of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Trey Russell (24) of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball in left field during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Buckley Dutchmasters head coach Brock Niebuhr, left, and Tucker Runyon discuss matters during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Rob Winnicki (9) of the Buckley Dutchmasters lands on second base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Drew Schrodt (6) of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball in right field during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Jay Eshleman, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters tags Auggie Loschen of the Gifford-Flatville Giflats out at second base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader.
Jay Eshleman of hte Buckley Dutchmasters raises his batting helmet in celebration after scoring a run during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Josh Krumwiede, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely at second base during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Kyle Flessner of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Kyle Flessner of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Kyle Flessner of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Josh Krumwiede (3) of the Buckley Dutchmasters dives to grab a ground ball during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Josh Krumwiede (3) of the Buckley Dutchmasters dives to grab a ground ball during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Cole Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Dalton Coplea of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Dylan Post (1) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely at second base during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Robb Wicks (30) and Tucker Runyon (4) of the Buckley Dutchmasters exchange in a fist bump after a run is scored during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Tucker Runyon (4) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely toward second base during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Dalton Coplea (20) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely at second base during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Kyle Flessner (5) of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives a high-five from teammate Ryne Scheiwe after leaving the mound during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Andy Davis of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Andy Davis of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Andy Davis of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Robb Wicks, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides back to first base during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Buckley Dutchmasters head coach Brock Niebuhr (29) fist bumps Drew Schrodt (6) after Schrodt hit a home run during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Buckley Dutchmasters head coach Brock Niebuhr (29) fist bumps Drew Schrodt (6) after Schrodt hit a home run during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Jimmy Brandt of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Jimmy Brandt of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Jimmy Brandt of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
