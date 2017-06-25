Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader in Buckley ...
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ryne Scheiwe, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters tries to tag a baserunner out at first base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Drew Schrodt (6) of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives a fist bump from first-base coach Mark Walther after reaching base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
From left, Robb Wicks, Rob Winnicki and Kyle Pool discuss matters on the mound during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchmasters (8) slides toward second base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Jonny Walder of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Trey Russell, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides toward second base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Robb Wicks of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Drew Schrodt (6) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides toward second base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Jay Eshleman, middle, of the Buckley Dutchmasters prepares to make a catch during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Jonny Walder of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Drew Schrodt (6) of the Buckley Dutchmasters is greeted by teammates after scoring a run during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Andy Davis of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Jimmy Brandt of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Rob Winnicki, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Jake Stewart (8) of the Buckley Dutchmasters is congratulated by Trey Russell after scoring a run during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
