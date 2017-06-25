Horse Show Ford County Fair

The first day of the Ford County Fair, featuring the Horse Show, Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Ford County Fair Grounds in Melvin.
Dawn Conlin of Bloomington, IL warms up her horse "Pip" in preparation to compete in the Horse Show at the Ford County Fair. The first day of the Ford County Fair, featuring the Horse Show, Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Ford County Fair Grounds in Melvin.
Margy (cq) Morgan of Williamsport, IN (left) judges the English Pleasure Event at the Horse Show Sunday morning at the Ford County Fair. The first day of the Ford County Fair, featuring the Horse Show, Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Ford County Fair Grounds in Melvin.
Colin Tobias and his horse "Sweet Goods" compete in the Youth Western Pleasure event of the Horse Show at the Ford County Fair. Colin placed first in the event. The first day of the Ford County Fair, featuring the Horse Show, Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Ford County Fair Grounds in Melvin.
Angela Whitlock puts her horse through it's paces for the judge in the Horse Show at the Ford County Fair. The first day of the Ford County Fair, featuring the Horse Show, Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Ford County Fair Grounds in Melvin.
Claire McCombs walks her horse for the judge in the Horse Show, Sunday morning at the Ford County Fair. The first day of the Ford County Fair, featuring the Horse Show, Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Ford County Fair Grounds in Melvin.
Breanna Brokate (front) competes in the Youth Western Pleasure event in the Horse Show at the Ford County Fair. The first day of the Ford County Fair, featuring the Horse Show, Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Ford County Fair Grounds in Melvin.
Margy (cq) Morgan of Williamsport, IN (left) judges the English Pleasure Event at the Horse Show Sunday morning at the Ford County Fair. The first day of the Ford County Fair, featuring the Horse Show, Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Ford County Fair Grounds in Melvin.
Autumn Kanosky 2 and a 1/2 of Onarga participates in her first horse show with some help from he mom Lindsey. The first day of the Ford County Fair, featuring the Horse Show, Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Ford County Fair Grounds in Melvin.
