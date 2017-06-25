Here are some of the highlights from game two of Sunday's doubleheader in Paxton ...
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Central Illinois Legends (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Alan Paul, second from right, of the Paxton Swedes has a Central Illinois Legends player caught in a pickle during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader.
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Central Illinois Legends (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brian Paul of the Paxton Swedes bats during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Central Illinois Legends (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
D.J. Johnson of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Central Illinois Legends (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brian Paul of the Paxton Swedes bats during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Central Illinois Legends (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brian Paul of the Paxton Swedes bats during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Central Illinois Legends (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cody Bauman of the Paxton Swedes bats during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Central Illinois Legends (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cody Bauman of the Paxton Swedes bats during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Central Illinois Legends (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brian Paul (36) and Pat Prina of the Paxton Swedes discuss matters on third base during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Central Illinois Legends (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes bats during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Central Illinois Legends (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes bats during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Central Illinois Legends (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Prina, right, of the Paxton Swedes throws to first base during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Central Illinois Legends (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Logan Johnson, left, of the Paxton Swedes looks to run from first base during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Central Illinois Legends (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brock Peavler of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Central Illinois Legends (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Central Illinois Legends (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Central Illinois Legends.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.