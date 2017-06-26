Here are some of the sights from Monday's pageant in Melvin ...
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kelsey Vaughn is crowned as the 2017 Ford County Fair Queen by Audrey Bloomquist, the 2016 Ford County Fair Queen, at Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ford County 4-H Club banners are displayed at Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ford County Fair Queen Pageant contestants perform their opening number, from left: Kaitlyn Harders, Mercedes Wise, Deanna Diesburg, Ashley Meece, Sydney Porter, Kelsey Vaughn, Karla Rodriguez and Autumn Flessner.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Audrey Bloomquist, the 2016 Ford County Fair Queen, speaks at Monday’s pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mercedes Wise participates in the speech competition during Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kaitlyn Harders participates in the speech competition during Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Deanna Diesburg participates in the speech competition during Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ashley Meece participates in the speech competition during Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Sydney Porter participates in the speech competition during Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kelsey Vaughn participates in the speech competition during Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Autumn Flessner participates in the speech competition during Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Karla Rodriguez participates in the speech competition during Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mercedes Wise participates in the gown competition during Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kaitlyn Harders participates in the gown competition during Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Deanna Diesburg participates in the gown competition during Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ashley Meece participates in the gown competition during Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Sydney Porter participates in the gown competition during Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kelsey Vaughn participates in the gown competition during Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Autumn Flessner participates in the gown competition during Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Karla Rodriguez participates in the gown competition during Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Past queens are introduced during Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Audrey Bloomquist, the 2016 Ford County Fair Queen, gives her farewell speech at Monday’s pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Autumn Flessner, right, is selected as Miss Congeniality at Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kaitlyn Harders, right, is selected as the second runner-up at Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Sydney Porter, right, is selected as the first runner-up at Monday’s Ford County Fair Queen Pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kelsey Vaughn, right, receives her Ford County Fair Queen sash from Audrey Bloomquist at Monday’s pageant.
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
2017 Ford County Fair Queen Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kelsey Vaughn walks down the runway after being crowned as the Ford County Fair Queen.
