2017 Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble

Here are some of the highlights from Friday's golf outing at Lakeview Country Club in Bayles Lake ...
Andy Hudson, right, celebrates after making a putt during Friday's Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Dustin Franckey, right, putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Mike Brehm putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Nick Rider of the Farmers-Merchants National Bank team chips the ball toward the hole during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Brock Swanstrom of the Farmers-Merchants National Bank team chips the ball toward the hole during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Dustin Franckey drives the ball off the tee during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Dustin Franckey drives the ball off the tee during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Mike Brehm drives the ball off the tee during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Mike Tipsord drives the ball off the tee during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Neal McKenry putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Justin Goss of the First National Bank team chips the ball toward the hole during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Mike Meunier of the Gibson Area Hospital team putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
George Bark of the Gibson Area Hospital team putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Todd Henegar putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Rick Ingold, right, putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Rick Shields, right, putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Pete Klein chips the ball toward the hole during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Bob Vaughn chips the ball toward the hole during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Blake Johnson, right, chips the ball toward the hole during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Andy Hudson, second from left, chips the ball toward the hole during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Ian Ostendorf, second from left, chips the ball toward the hole during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Ian Ostenford, third from left, putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Blake Johnson, right, putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
From left, Andy Hudson, Bob Vaughn and Blake Johnson have a laugh after Johnson missed a putt during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Andy Hudson putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Kyle Bloomstrand of the Engelbrecht Grills team drives the ball off the tee during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Kyle Bloomstrand of the Engelbrecht Grills team drives the ball off the tee during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Scott Allen, right, of the Paxton True Value team putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Dan Allen, third from left, of the Paxton True Value team putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Brian Lange, second from left, of the Paxton True Value team chips the ball toward the hole during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Matt Katterhenry, left, of the Paxton True Value team putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Matt Katterhenry, second from right, of the Paxton True Value team putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
From left, Matt Katterhenry and Scott Allen drive away in their decorated cart during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Jason Mills, right, hits the ball toward the green during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Mark Ingram, right, hits the ball toward the green during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Cody Evans, right, hits the ball toward the fairway during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Mark Ingram putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Jason Mills chips the ball toward the hole during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Lori Hunt, right, of the Busey Bank team hits the ball toward the green during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Jarrod Simington, right, of the Busey Bank team hits the ball toward the green during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Ryan Hunt, second from left, of the Busey Bank team hits the ball toward the green during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Carly Wilson, right, of the Busey Bank team hits the ball toward the green during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Craig Riecks chips the ball toward the hole during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Craig Riecks chips the ball toward the hole during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
Mike Brehm chips the ball toward the hole during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble.
