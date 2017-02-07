Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader at Scheiwe Field in Buckley ...
-
Paxton Swedes at Buckley Dutchmasters (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trent Eshleman, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives congratulations from first-base coach Mark Walther as he trots back to the dugout after hitting a first-inning double during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trent Eshleman (12) of the Buckley Dutchmasters warms up prior to game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trent Eshleman (12) of the Buckley Dutchmasters gets ready to make a play from the second-base position during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Andy Elson (10) of the Paxton Swedes tries to beat out a throw to first base from Kyle Pool (17) to Ryne Scheiwe of the Buckley Dutchmasters during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Regez (5) of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Alan Paul (18) of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Charlie Due of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trent Eshleman (12) of the Buckley Dutchmasters runs toward second base after belting a double during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trent Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives congratulations from one of his sons, Jay Eshleman (11), as he trots toward the dugout after hitting a double during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton Coplea (20) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely toward second base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cole Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Stohne Stetler (35) of the Paxton Swedes slides safely toward second base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cody Bauman of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jordan Glad of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josh Krumwiede (3) of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jordan Glad (30) of the Paxton Swedes slides safely toward second base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ryne Scheiwe of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Prina, third from left, of the Paxton Swedes throws toward first base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Regez (5) of the Paxton Swedes throws to first base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jacob Bender of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Alec Thomas of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josh Krumwiede (3) of the Buckley Dutchmasters prepares to catch a fly ball during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchamasters hits during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Stewart, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely toward home plate during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Robb Wicks of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trey Russell of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josh Krumwiede (3) of the Buckley Dutchmasters is caught in a pickle between the Paxton Swedes’ Mark Prina, left, and Tanner Regez during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes fields a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Stohne Stetler of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball in right field during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Doug Balk, middle, collects money for a 50/50 drawing held as a fundraiser for Devon Marquis, a Buckley Dutchmasters fan undergoing treatment for cancer, during Sunday’s doubleheader. The fundraiser raised $1,600, as Kevin Dettmering, the winner of the raffle, donated his $800 prize to the cause.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cole Eshleman bats for the Buckley Dutchmasters during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchmasters is hit by a pitch during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Robb Wicks of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trey Russell (24) of the Buckley Dutchmasters is congratulated by teammate Rob Winnicki after scoring a run during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Drew Schrodt (6) celebrates after landing on third base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rob Winnicki of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Alan Paul (18) of the Paxton Swedes leaps to catch a throw toward first base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Pool, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters picks up a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cole Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton Webber of the Paxton Swedes catches a fly ball in right field during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cole Eshleman (15) of the Buckley Dutchmasters swipes third base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes catcher Jacob Bender tries to catch a fly ball in foul territory during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton Webber of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Pool, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jay Eshleman, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a throw from Kyle Pool for a forceout at third base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton Webber (44) of the Paxton Swedes is tagged out at second base by Cole Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton Webber (44) of the Paxton Swedes disputes an umpire’s call during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jacob Bender (12) of the Paxton Swedes receives congratulations from teammate Alan Paul after scoring a run during Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trey Russell of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, Pat Prina, Jacob Bender, Mark Prina and Charlie Due of the Paxton Swedes discuss matters on the mound during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Prina (14) of the Paxton Swedes is caught in a pickle between the Buckley Dutchmasters’ Josh Krumwiede (3), Ryne Scheiwe (7) and Cole Eshleman during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Pool (17) of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives congratulations after leaving the mound during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brock Niebuhr of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters (11) stands on second base after hitting a double during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Doug Balk collects money for a 50/50 drawing held as a fundraiser for Devon Marquis, a Buckley Dutchmasters fan undergoing treatment for cancer, during Sunday’s doubleheader. The fundraiser raised $1,600, as Kevin Dettmering, the winner of the raffle, donated his $800 prize to the cause.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josh Krumwiede, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters throws to Ryne Scheiwe at first base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Austin Mendell of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Stewart, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball in center field during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Stewart (8) of the Buckley Dutchmasters swipes second base during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Alec Thomas of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josh Krumwiede (3) of the Buckley Dutchmasters swipes second base during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Stewart, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely toward home plate during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cole Eshleman, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters swipes second base during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Prina (14) of the Paxton Swedes tags Cole Eshleman (15) of the Buckley Dutchmasters out at third base during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Regez (5) of the Paxton Swedes catches a fly ball during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton Coplea of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton Coplea (20) of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives congratulations from first-base coach Jay Eshleman after getting a hit during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josh Krumwiede (3) of the Buckley Dutchmasters fist-bumps player/manager Brock Niebuhr after homering during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josh Krumwiede (3) of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives congratulations from teammates after homering during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes throws to first base during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Max Garey, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters throws to first base to complete a double play during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton Webber of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cole Eshleman (15) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely at home plate during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Luis Rodriguez of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball in right field during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Evan Regez of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Andrew Zenner of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cole Eshleman (15) of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives congratulations from teammate Max Garey, left, after scoring a run during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Andrew Zenner, left, and Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters celebrate after winning game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
From left, Brock Niebuhr, Andrew Zenner and Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters celebrate after winning game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
