Here are some of the sights from the 5K in Sibley on Monday, July 3 ...
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Led by Kody Harrison and Dominik Harmon (253), runners begin their trot through the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Spectators enjoy the prerace festivities at the Sibley Pavilion prior to the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Spectators enjoy the prerace festivities at the Sibley Pavilion prior to the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Spectators enjoy the prerace festivities at the Sibley Pavilion prior to the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Runners get lined up for the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Runners get lined up for the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Spectators wait for the runners to cross the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kody Harrison crosses the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Thomas Stone crosses the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Clay Gaesser crosses the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Alison Cowell crosses the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Zander Wier crosses the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Liam Killian crosses the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Janae Tompkins crosses the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jayden Jackman crosses the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Grace Stidinger crosses the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Sue Berry (202) and Jessica Birky (233) cross the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ry Walker receives a water bottle after crossing the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tobie Vaughn crosses the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Katie Stidinger crosses the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jacob Jackman crosses the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brian Stidinger crosses the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Deawn Kicel crosses the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Zadie Sims crosses the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jackie Quinley crosses the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Addison McCreary crosses the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Chad Hed crosses the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Maurica Hewitt crosses the finish line with her baby during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kaden Borders hangs out in the Sibley Pavilion after crossing the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Corey Cope crosses the finish line with his dog during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mitchel Quinley, left, and Dill Pickles cross the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kelly Tompkins, left, and Andrea Page Lee cross the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Monica (259) and Rene Hinojosa cross the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Samantha Schultz, left, and Laura Hazen cross the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mikaila Walker (228) crosses the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
-
2017 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Chloe Burdette, left, and Caleb Dunham cross the finish line during the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Monday, July 3.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.