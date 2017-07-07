Here are some of the highlights from Friday's games at Nelson Field in Paxton ...
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
David King of the Paxton 12U team slides safely at home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Seth Hitz of the Paxton 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Seth Hitz of the Paxton 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Sean Hudson of the Paxton 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Anthony Weber of the Paxton 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Griffin Johnson of the Paxton 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kayden Snelling of the Paxton 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Anthony Weber, below, of the Paxton 12U team slides toward home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Anthony Weber, below, of the Paxton 12U team slides toward home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
David King of the Paxton 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
David King of the Paxton 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Daniel Kimbro of the Paxton 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
David King of the Paxton 12U team slides safely at home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
David King of the Paxton 12U team slides safely at home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
David King of the Paxton 12U team slides safely at home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
David King of the Paxton 12U team pitches during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Bryar Cosgrove of the Paxton 12U team slides safely toward second base during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Bryar Cosgrove of the Paxton 12U team slides safely toward second base during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josiah Deatrick of the Paxton 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josiah Deatrick of the Paxton 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josiah Deatrick of the Paxton 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Connor Vaughn of the Paxton 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kayden Snelling, below, of the Paxton 12U team slides safely at home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kayden Snelling, below, of the Paxton 12U team slides safely at home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kayden Snelling, below, of the Paxton 12U team slides safely at home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kayden Snelling, below, of the Paxton 12U team slides safely at home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
John Deatrick of the Paxton 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
John Deatrick of the Paxton 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Martinez of the Paxton 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against
Andrew Martinez of the Paxton 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Andrew Martinez of the Paxton 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Bryar Cosgrove of the Paxton 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josiah Deatrick (7) of the Paxton 12U team slides safely toward home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josiah Deatrick of the Paxton 12U team pitches during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Bryar Cosgrove (11) of the Paxton 12U team slides safely toward home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Bryar Cosgrove (11) of the Paxton 12U team slides safely toward home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Fisher.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Peyton Hutchcraft of the Buckley 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mason Uden, third from left, of the Buckley 12U team runs the bases after hitting a home run as his teammates gather by home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mason Uden, right, of the Buckley 12U team runs toward home plate after hitting a home run during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mason Uden, right, of the Buckley 12U team runs toward home plate after hitting a home run during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mason Uden, right, of the Buckley 12U team runs toward home plate after hitting a home run during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mason Uden, middle, of the Buckley 12U team runs toward home plate after hitting a home run during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mason Uden, middle, of the Buckley 12U team runs toward home plate after hitting a home run during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kendell Swanson, middle, of the Buckley 12U team crosses home plate after hitting a home run during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kendell Swanson, middle, of the Buckley 12U team crosses home plate after hitting a home run during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kendell Swanson, middle, of the Buckley 12U team crosses home plate after hitting a home run during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kendell Swanson, middle, of the Buckley 12U team crosses home plate after hitting a home run during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kendell Swanson, middle, of the Buckley 12U team crosses home plate after hitting a home run during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kendell Swanson, middle, of the Buckley 12U team crosses home plate after hitting a home run during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jack Bouse, left, of the Buckley 12U team swipes second base during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jack Bouse, left, of the Buckley 12U team swipes second base during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Braylen Arnette (21) of the Buckley 12U team slides toward second base during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mason Courtney of the Buckley 12U team pitches during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Peyton Hutchcraft, right, of the Buckley 12U baseball team tries unsuccessfully to tag a baserunner out at home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Peyton Hutchcraft, right, of the Buckley 12U baseball team tries unsuccessfully to tag a baserunner out at home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Peyton Hutchcraft, right, of the Buckley 12U baseball team tries unsuccessfully to tag a baserunner out at home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the Buckley 12U team discuss matters on the mound during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mason Uden, middle, of the Buckley 12U team fields a ground ball during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mason Uden of the Buckley 12U team pitches during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mason Uden of the 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kendall Swanson of the Buckley 12U team slides toward third base during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
-
Paxton All-Stars Tournament (July 7, 2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Braylen Arnette of the Buckley 12U team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois County.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.