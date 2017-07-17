Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's doubleheader at Paxton ...
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville Giflats
Photographer: Daniel L. Chamness/Ford County Record correspondent
Colin Sullivan pitches for the Paxton Swedes during Sunday's doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville Giflats
Photographer: Daniel L. Chamness/Ford County Record correspondent
Alan Paul (18) of the Paxton Swedes anticipates a throw to first base during Sunday's doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville Giflats
Photographer: Daniel L. Chamness/Ford County Record correspondent
Curtis Norman (23) of the Paxton Swedes trots toward third base during Sunday's doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville Giflats
Photographer: Daniel L. Chamness/Ford County Record correspondenat
Alan Paul (18) of the Paxton Swedes stands on first base during Sunday's doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville Giflats
Photographer: Daniel L. Chamness/Ford County Record correspondent
Colin Sullivan pitches for the Paxton Swedes during Sunday's doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
-
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville Giflats
Photographer: Daniel L. Chamness/Ford County Record correspondent
Colin Sullivan pitches for the Paxton Swedes during Sunday's doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.