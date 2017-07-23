Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader in Gifford ...
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Drew Schrodt (6) of the Buckley Dutchmasters is greeted by teammates as he crosses home plate after hitting a home run during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tyler Tester, a former member of the Royal Giants, throws out the first pitch prior to Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters. The proceeds from the event, which included a 50/50 drawing and a home run derby in between the two games, were raised for the benefit of Tester’s wife, Macy, who is battling Leukemia. The event raised $2,150.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Andy Davis of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Pool (17) of the Buckley Dutchmasters throws to first base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rob Winnicki (9) of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Andy Davis, second from left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton Coplea of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jonny Walder of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trey Russell (24) of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball in left field during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trey Russell of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trey Russell, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides back to first base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trey Russell, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides back to first base during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rob Winnicki of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Drew Schrodt (6) of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball in right field during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Robb Wicks of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jimmy Brandt of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jimmy Brandt of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
-
Buckley Dutchmasters at Royal Giants (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jimmy Brandt of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.