Gibson Area Swim Team at Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's swim meet at Rantoul ...
Erin Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims in the girls' 11-12 50-meter butterfly during Saturday's Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Easton Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Easton Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Carter Eichelberger of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Colin Kristensen of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Carter Dickey of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Karleigh Kietzman of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Isaiah Chatman of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Olivia Hawthorne of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Olivia Hawthorne of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Liam Hawthorne of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Thomas Davis of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Bailey Grider of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Bailey Grider of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Addison Farmer of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Addison Farmer of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Addison Farmer of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Easton Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Easton Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Easton Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Easton Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Wrigley Maxey of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Erin Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Erin Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Erin Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Jack Goembel of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Jack Goembel of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Jack Goembel of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Colin Kristensen of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Colin Kristensen of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Elaina Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Elaina Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Elaina Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Elaina Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Caden Miller of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Caden Miller of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Emma Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Emma Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Emma Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Emma Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Kolbie Eichelberger of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Cooper Dickey of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Carter Eichelberger of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Carter Eichelberger of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Erin Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Erin Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Erin Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Erin Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Erin Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Kate Kietzman of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Carter Dickey of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Elaina Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Elaina Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Isaiah Chatman of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Isaiah Chatman of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Emma Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Emma Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
Elaina Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.
