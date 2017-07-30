Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's game against the Royal Giants in Buckley ...
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Stohne Stetler (35) of the Paxton Swedes tags a runner out at home plate during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Colin Sullivan of the Paxton Swedes pitches during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Stohne Stetler of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jacob Whitehead of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Miller of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Curtis Norman of the Paxton Swedes catches a line drive during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jordan Glad of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jordan Glad (30) of the Paxton Swedes runs toward first base during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes bunts during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Chase Elson of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Curtis Norman of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Regez (5) of the Paxton Swedes throws to first base during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Stohne Stetler of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brian Paul of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jacob Whitehead of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Curtis Norman (24) of the Paxton Swedes receives the ball at first base for a groundout during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Prina, left, of the Paxton Swedes catches a fly ball during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Regez (5) of the Paxton Swedes fields a ground ball during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Coach Pat Prina (1) and the Paxton Swedes discuss matters on the mound during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Regez (5) of the Paxton Swedes catches a fly ball during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Miller of the Paxton Swedes pitches during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jordan Glad of the Paxton Swedes pitches during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.
Paxton Swedes at EI Jamboree (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
