Here are some of the sights from Thursday's rained-out practice session at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais ...
2017 Chicago Bears Training Camp
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Victor Cruz, right, catches the ball during a pre-practice drill at Chicago Bears Training Camp on Thursday.
Michael Burton, left, and MyCole Pruitt perform in a pre-practice drill at Chicago Bears Training Camp on Thursday.
Adam Shaheen performs in a pre-practice drill at Chicago Bears Training Camp on Thursday.
Christian Jones performs in a pre-practice drill at Chicago Bears Training Camp on Thursday.
Mike Glennon stretches out for what would be an indoor practice session at Chicago Bears Training Camp on Thursday.
Kevin White stretches out for what would be an indoor practice session at Chicago Bears Training Camp on Thursday.
Jordan Howard (24) stretches out for what would be an indoor practice session at Chicago Bears Training Camp on Thursday.
Eddie Jackson (39) stretches out for what would be an indoor practice session at Chicago Bears Training Camp on Thursday.
Head coach John Fox, left, and Quintin Demps exchange in a high-five as Demps stretches out for what would be an indoor practice session at Chicago Bears Training Camp on Thursday.
Fans evacuate from the practice fields at Chicago Bears Training Camp on Thursday as thunder rolls in at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Victor Cruz, third from right, is interviewed after practice at Chicago Bears Training Camp on Thursday.
Adrian Amos, middle, is interviewed after practice at Chicago Bears Training Camp on Thursday.
Head coach John Fox, second from left, is interviewed after practice at Chicago Bears Training Camp on Thursday.
