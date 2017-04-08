Here are some sights from Friday's practice at Gibson City ...
GCMS MS baseball practice 2017
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS head coach Dustin White, third from left, talks to his team at the beginning of Friday’s practice.
Marcus Miguel throws during Friday’s GCMS baseball practice.
Zach Price catches the ball during Friday’s GCMS baseball practice.
Alex Overman throws during Friday’s GCMS baseball practice.
Mason Kutemeier fields a ground ball during Friday’s GCMS baseball practice.
Ty Cribbett fields a ground ball during Friday’s GCMS baseball practice.
Nick Giroux throws the ball during Friday’s GCMS baseball practice.
Chase Minion throws the ball during Friday’s GCMS baseball practice.
Alton Nettleton fields a ground ball during Friday’s GCMS baseball practice.
Getty Greer fields a ground ball during Friday’s GCMS baseball practice.
Hunter Brewer pitches during Friday’s GCMS baseball practice.
Connor Engle pitches during Friday’s GCMS baseball practice.
Kellan Fanson catches the ball during Friday’s GCMS baseball practice.
