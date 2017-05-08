PBL Youth Football practice 2017

Here are some sights from Friday's practice sessions at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School ...
-
Ryan Webb catches a pass during a drill at Friday’s PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites practice.
-
Mason Vaughan catches a pass during a drill at Friday’s PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites practice.
-
With Bobby Kinnaird, PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites head coach, pushing back on the other end, Ethan Williams, left, attacks a blocking pad during Friday’s practice.
-
With Matt Vaughan, PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites assistant coach, pushing back on the other end, Brayden Reiner, right, attacks a blocking pad during Friday’s practice.
-
Julian Barbosa attacks a blocking pad during Friday’s PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites practice.
-
-
Kayden Vance, second from right, catches a pass during a drill at Friday’s PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites practice.
-
Leroy Salazar Jr. catches a pass during a drill at Friday’s PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites practice.
-
Troy Emberson pushes the blocking sled during Friday’s PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites practice.
-
Brayden Reiner, left, and Troy Emberson, right, push a blocking sled during Friday’s PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites practice.
-
Ryan Coe pushes the blocking sled during Friday’s PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites practice.
-
Troy Emberson pushes the blocking sled during Friday’s PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites practice.
-
CJ “Chad” Wilkins pushes the blocking sled during Friday’s PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites practice.
-
Angelo Bigham pushes the blocking sled during Friday’s PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites practice.
-
Josh Coe pushes the blocking sled during Friday’s PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites practice.
-
Gryffin Bruns pushes the blocking sled during Friday’s PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites practice.
-
Brayden Reiner catches a pass during Friday’s PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites practice.
