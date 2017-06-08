Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game in Buckley ...
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters hits a single during the fourth inning of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the Buckley Dutchmasters take a team photo prior to Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Robb Wicks (30) of the Buckley Dutchmasters hits an RBI single during the first inning of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Max Garey of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rob Winnicki of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Robb Wicks of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Stewart (8) of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Pool (17) of the Buckley Dutchmasters is congratulated by teammates after one of his nine shutout innings on the mound during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Robb Wicks of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Drew Schrodt (6) of the Buckley Dutchmasters runs toward first base during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Evan Regez (27) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides toward first base on an infield single during the fourth inning of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Drew Schrodt (6) and Cole Eshleman (15) of the Buckley Dutchmasters exchange a high-five after they each scored a run during the fourth inning of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Stewart (8) and Cole Eshleman (15) of the Buckley Dutchmasters exchange a high-five after they Eshleman scored a run during the fourth inning of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rob Winnicki, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely toward third base during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jay Eshleman (11) of the Buckley Dutchmasters runs toward second base during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jonny Walder (16) of the Buckley Dutchmasters high-fives Rob Winnicki (9) after Winnicki scored a run during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Stewart (8) of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rob Winnicki (9) of the Buckley Dutchmasters makes a sliding stop on a ground ball during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cole Eshleman, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides back toward first base during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rob Winnicki of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jonny Walder of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchmasters celebrates after scoring a run during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cole Eshleman (15) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides toward second base during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Pool (17) of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives a high-five from manager Brock Niebuhr, left, after throwing one of his nine shutout innings during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Pool (17) of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives a high-five from first-base coach Ryne Scheiwe, right, after throwing one of his nine shutout innings during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ryne Schiewe, the Buckley Dutchmasters' first-base coach, fist-bumps Jay Eshleman (11) after Eshleman reached first base via a base hit during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Stewart (8) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides toward second base during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rob Winnicki of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Central Illinois Legends.
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Buckley Dutchmasters EI League Tourney semifinals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josh Krumwiede (3) of the Buckley Dutchmasters is high-fived by Jake Stewart in celebration after the Dutchmasters defeated the Central Illinois Legends 8-0 in Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game.
