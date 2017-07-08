PBL Junior HIgh baseball 2017

Here are some of the sights from Friday's practice at Memorial Field ...
Jeremiah Ager pitches during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
David King fields a ground ball during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Ty Graham fields a ground ball during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Jakob Gronsky fields a ground ball during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Beau Kleinert throws during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Kendall Swanson catches a fly ball during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Aiden Johnson catches a fly ball during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Corey DeGarmo catches a fly ball during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Peyton Hutchcraft, left, fields a ground ball with Kendall Swanson in the background during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Mason Uden fields a throw at third base during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Corey DeGarmo fields a ground ball during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Jeremiah Ager, right, catches a fly ball while Beau Kleinert stands in the background during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
David King, right, makes a catch while Kendall Swanson stands in the background during Friday's baseball practice.
Aiden Johnson, left, catches a fly ball while Kendall Swanson stands in the background during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Jeremiah Ager catches a fly ball during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Mason Bruns pitches during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Ashton Pope pitches during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Keagan Busboom, right, catches during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Aiden Johnson pitches during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Griffin Johnson, second from right, catches a fly as Kendall Swanson, right, Aiden Johnson, left, and Ephraim Johnson, second from left, stand in the background during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Aiden Johnson, left, catches a fly ball during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Ephraim Johnson, left, throws as Aiden Johnson stands in the background during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Jeremiah Ager throws during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Jakob Gronsky catches during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Ty Graham catches during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Beau Kleinert, left, pitches while volunteer assistant coach Rick Johnson watches during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Charlie Pound pitches during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Aiden Johnson practices in the batting cage during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Peyton Hutchcraft catches during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Keagan Busboom catches during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
David King pitches during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Corey DeGarmo pitches during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Kendall Swanson fields a throw during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Mason Bruns bats during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Evan Donaldson bats during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Peyton Hutchcraft looks to make a play on a line drive during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Keagan Busboom bats during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Beau Kleinert practices in the batting cage during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
Kendall Swanson practices in the batting cage during Friday's PBL baseball practice.
PBL head coach Daron Johnson, middle, talks to his team at the end of Friday’s practice.
