Buckley Dutchmasters 2017 tournament champions

Here are some of the sights and highlights from game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series in Buckley ...
Members of the Dutchmasters, and their fans, celebrate after the final out is made during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Austin Tabeling, left, of the Gifford-Flatville Giflats receives the Eastern Illinois Baseball League’s Most Outstanding Pitcher Award prior to game two of the EI League Tournament championship series between the Buckley Dutchmasters and the Champaign Dream. Also pictured is EI League Commissioner Pat Prina.
Mike Plecki, left, of the Gifford-Flatville Giflats receives the Eastern Illinois Baseball League’s Most Outstanding Player Award and Batting Champion plaques prior to game two of the EI League Tournament championship series between the Buckley Dutchmasters and the Champaign Dream. Also pictured is EI League Commissioner Pat Prina.
Brock Niebuhr, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives the Eastern Illinois Baseball League’s regular-season championship trophy prior to game two of the EI League Tournament championship series between the Buckley Dutchmasters and the Champaign Dream. Also pictured is EI League Commissioner Pat Prina.
Members of the Buckley Community Band play “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to game two of the EI League Tournament championship series between the Buckley Dutchmasters and the Champaign Dream.
Members of the Buckley Community Band play “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to game two of the EI League Tournament championship series between the Buckley Dutchmasters and the Champaign Dream.
Andrew Zenner pitches for the Dutchmasters during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball in center field during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Robb Wicks, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters throws to first base during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Robb Wicks of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Rob Winnicki of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Cole Eshleman (15) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely toward third base during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Rob Winnicki, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides safely toward second base during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Jake Stewart gets a hit for the Dutchmasters during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Jonny Walder of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Trey Russell of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Jake Stewart (8) scores a run for the Dutchmasters during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchmasters trots back to the dugout, away from a cloud of dust, after scoring a run during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Jake Stewart, left, is congratulated by Dutchmasters teammates in the dugout after scoring a run during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Trey Russell (24) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides toward second base during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Robb Wicks of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Evan Regez of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Rob Winnicki of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Cole Eshleman, below, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides toward second base to try to avoid a double play during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Josh Krumwiede, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Josh Krumwiede, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters throws to Rob Winnicki at first base for a groundout during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Andrew Zenner, second from left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives congratulations from teammates after pitching a shutout inning during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Andrew Zenner, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives a high-five from teammates after pitching a shutout inning during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Josh Krumweide of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters was hit by a pitch during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Trey Russell, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball in left field during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Jay Eshleman (11) of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Andrew Zenner of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives congratulations from teammates in the dugout during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Jay Eshleman (11) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides toward second base during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Trey Russell of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides back to first base on a failed pickoff move by the Dream during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Jake Stewart (8) of the Buckley Dutchmasters crosses home plate during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Andrew Zenner, second from right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives congratulations from teammates as he exits the mound during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Kyle Flessner of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Austin Mendell of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Members of the Buckley Community Band play “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh-inning stretch of game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Robb Wicks, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides toward second base during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Drew Schrodt, middle, of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball in right field during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Mark Walther of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Mark Walther of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Josh Krumwiede, middle, of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Mark Walther (19) of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives a high-five from manager Brock Niebuhr after closing out the top of the eighth inning of game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Members of the Dutchmasters, and their fans, celebrate after the final out is made during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Jay Eshleman (11) and Drew Schrodt, far right, of the Dutchmasters celebrate after the final out is made during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
EI League Commissioner Louie Krumwiede, right, hands the EI League Tournament championship trophy to Buckley Dutchmasters manager Brock Niebuhr after game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Buckley Dutchmasters manager Brock Niebuhr, second from right, poses with the EI League Tournament championship trophy along with EI League Commissioner Louie Krumwiede, right, after game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.
Members of the Buckley Dutchmasters hold up their Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship trophy after game two of the title series was concluded on Sunday.
Members of the Buckley Dutchmasters pose with the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship trophy at home plate at Scheiwe Field in Buckley after game two of the title series was concluded on Sunday.
Led by first-base coach Ryne Scheiwe, members of the Buckley Dutchmasters receive congratulations from fans along the first-base fence of Scheiwe Field after winning the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship on Sunday.
Members of the Buckley Dutchmasters receive congratulations from fans along the first-base fence of Scheiwe Field after winning the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship on Sunday.
Members of the Buckley Dutchmasters receive congratulations from fans along the first-base fence of Scheiwe Field after winning the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship on Sunday.
Members of the Buckley Dutchmasters receive congratulations from fans along the first-base fence of Scheiwe Field after winning the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship on Sunday.
