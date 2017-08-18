PBL Pork-Chop Kickoff 2017

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL varsity football team pose for a photo during Friday’s PBL Pork-Chop Kickoff event. FRONT ROW: From left, manager Tanner Graham, Mason Ecker, Keyn Humes, Dane Polson, Brandon Scott and Will Pound. SECOND ROW: From left, manager Ty Graham, Keaton Krumwiede, Jaxson Coplea, Kyle Poll, T.J. Jones, Kris Hewerdine, Andrew Swanson and unidentified. THIRD ROW: From left, assistant coach Brock Niebuhr, head coach Jeff Graham, Ben McClure, Hunter Anderson, Drake Schrodt, Keanan Crabb, Christian Denam, Tanner Bowen, Dylan Polson, Chase Elson and assistant coach Brett Trefren. FOURTH ROW: From left, assistant coach Jake LeClair, Drew Riggleman, Jake Rick, Dru Normile, Austin Gooden, Austin Potter, Dalton Busboom, Brock Marron and assistant coach Josh Knoll. BACK ROW: From left, Hobert Skinner, Calvin Foster, Alex Pippin, Keegan Lantz, Ryan Perkinson, Jonathan Muller, and assistant coach Steve Waugh.
