Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's match at Farmer City ...
-
GCMS volleyball at Blue Ridge
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Claire Retherford makes a diving dig on the ball during Thursday’s match against Blue Ridge.
-
GCMS volleyball at Blue Ridge
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jordan Phifer (13) spikes the ball over Blue Ridge’s Avery Price (12) and Courtney Reynolds (23) during Thursday’s junior varsity match, which the Falcons lost in three sets, including a 16-14 victory for the Knights in the third set.
-
GCMS volleyball at Blue Ridge
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Emily Lange serves during Thursday’s match against Blue Ridge.
-
GCMS volleyball at Blue Ridge
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Mady Schutte (2) passes during Thursday’s match against Blue Ridge.
-
GCMS volleyball at Blue Ridge
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Claire Retherford serves during Thursday’s match against Blue Ridge.
-
GCMS volleyball at Blue Ridge
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Mady Schutte (2) passes during Thursday’s match against Blue Ridge.
-
GCMS volleyball at Blue Ridge
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jessice Freehill hits the ball over the net during Thursday’s match against Blue Ridge.
-
GCMS volleyball at Blue Ridge
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Emily Clinton (7) passes during Thursday’s match against Blue Ridge.
-
GCMS volleyball at Blue Ridge
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts talks to her team during Thursday’s match against Blue Ridge.
-
GCMS volleyball at Blue Ridge
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts talks to her team during Thursday’s match against Blue Ridge.
-
GCMS volleyball at Blue Ridge
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Dani Eckerty serves during Thursday’s match against Blue Ridge.
-
GCMS volleyball at Blue Ridge
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle serves during Thursday’s match against Blue Ridge.
-
GCMS volleyball at Blue Ridge
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle serves during Thursday’s match against Blue Ridge.
-
GCMS volleyball at Blue Ridge
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Thursday’s match against Blue Ridge.
-
GCMS volleyball at Blue Ridge
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Mady Schutte serves during Thursday’s match against Blue Ridge.
-
GCMS volleyball at Blue Ridge
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Emily Clinton records a dig during Thursday’s match against Blue Ridge.
-
GCMS volleyball at Blue Ridge
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Dani Eckerty, second from left, bumps the ball during Thursday’s match against Blue Ridge.
-
GCMS volleyball at Blue Ridge
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jessica Freehill (20) spikes the ball during Thursday’s match against Blue Ridge.
-
GCMS volleyball at Blue Ridge
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jessica Freehill (20) spikes the ball during Thursday’s match against Blue Ridge.
-
GCMS volleyball at Blue Ridge
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Claire Retherford, left, and Emily Lange leap at the net to block a shot during Thursday’s match against Blue Ridge.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.