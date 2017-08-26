Here are some of the highlights during Saturday's match against Uni HIgh in Urbana ...
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS goal keeper Ethan Kasper makes a diving stop on the ball during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match against Uni High.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Ethan Kasper makes a save during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match against Uni High.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Evan Hazzard, left, possesses the ball during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match against Uni High.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) possesses the ball during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match against Uni High.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (7) and Uni High’s Will Hechler (5) fight for possession during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Tyler Ricks attempts a corner kick during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match against Uni High.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson gains possession during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match against Uni High.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson gains possession during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match against Uni High.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (7) looks to pass the ball during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match against Uni High.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (7) looks to pass the ball during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match against Uni High.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Tyler Ricks attempts a corner kick during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match against Uni High.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (7) kicks from midfield during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match against Uni High.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) looks to break away from Uni High’s David Sun (8) for a shot at the net during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) looks to break away from Uni High’s David Sun (8) for a shot at the net during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) takes a shot toward the net during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match against Uni High.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Will Shook (18) gains possession of the ball during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match against Uni High.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson, left, possesses the ball during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match against Uni High.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Ethan Kasper punts the ball during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match against Uni High.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) takes a shot toward the net during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match against Uni High.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) takes a shot toward the net during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match against Uni High.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (7) possesses the ball during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match against Uni High.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer at Uni High Shootout
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Graham Voelker (6) possesses the ball during Saturday’s Uni High Shootout match against Uni High.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.