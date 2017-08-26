Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's Central Illinois Football League game at Gibson City, which the Falcons won 30-0 ...
GCMS’s Rylan DeFries (22) runs during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Dwight.
GCMS’s Austin Elliott (7) and Jacob Rutledge chase down a Dwight ballcarrier during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game.
GCMS’s Jacob Rutledge (71) chases down a Dwight ballcarrier during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game.
GCMS’s Jack Schultz (2) and Austin Elliott (7) rush the passer during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Dwight.
GCMS’s Austin Elliott (7) runs during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Dwight.
GCMS’s Ty Harden (21) runs during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Dwight.
Members of the GCMS Youth Football Seniors team huddle up for their postgame meeting following Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League game against Dwight.
