Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's Central Illinois Football League games in Paxton ...
PBL Youth Football Juniors, Seniors vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Payton Hutchcraft, below, makes a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Iroquois West.
Members of the PBL Youth Football Juniors team huddle up during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League game against Iroquois West.
PBL’s Mathew Suava makes a tackle on fourth down late in the fourth quarter during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Juniors game against Iroquois West.
Members of the PBL Youth Football Seniors team break through a banner held by the cheerleaders prior to Saturday’s game against Iroquois West.
Members of the PBL Youth Football Seniors team huddle up prior to Saturday’s game against Iroquois West.
Members of the PBL Youth Football Seniors cheerleading squad perform prior to Saturday’s football game against Iroquois West.
PBL’s Aiden Johnson (7) runs during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Iroquois West.
PBL’s Payton Hutchcraft, below, makes a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Iroquois West.
PBL’s Aaron Kavajecz, middle, makes a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Iroquois West.
PBL’s Mason Bruns looks to pass during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Iroquois West.
PBL’s Cory Degarmo looks to pass during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Iroquois West.
PBL’s Cory Degarmo (15) makes a catch during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Iroquois West.
After making a catch, PBL’s Cory Degarmo, middle, runs for extra yards during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Iroquois West.
PBL’s Robert Blackburn (9) runs during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Iroquois West.
