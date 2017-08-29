PBL at GCMS JV football (2017)

Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's game, which GCMS won 28-26 ...
PBL’s Trevor Masterson fights for extra yards as he scampers during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game against GCMS.
PBL’s Colton Coy (80) is off to the races for a touchdown during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game against GCMS.
GCMS’s Daniel Jones (10) runs during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game against PBL.
GCMS’s Nathan Kallal, right, runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game against PBL.
PBL’s Trevor Masterson, right, runs during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game against GCMS.
PBL’s Gunner Belt (7) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game against GCMS.
PBL’s Gunner Belt (7) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game against GCMS.
PBL’s Gunner Belt (7) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game against GCMS.
PBL’s Gunner Belt (7) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game against GCMS.
PBL’s Gunner Belt (7) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game against GCMS.
PBL’s Gunner Belt (7) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game against GCMS.
PBL’s Gunner Belt (7) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game against GCMS.
GCMS’s Spencer Meenen runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game against PBL.
GCMS’s Spencer Meenen (33) and Keegan Kutemeier (61) celebrate after Spencer Meenen scores a touchdown during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game against PBL.
GCMS’s Cade Elliott (3) throws a pass during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game against PBL.
PBL’s Gunner Belt (7) throws while being pressured by GCMS’s Payton Kean during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game.
PBL’s Gunner Belt (7) runs during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game against GCMS.
PBL’s Gunner Belt (7) runs during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game against GCMS.
PBL’s Trevor Masterson fights for extra yards while GCMS’s Trey Reynolds (75) and Cade Elliott (3) try to tackle him during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game.
PBL’s Trevor Masterson fights for extra yards while GCMS’s Trey Reynolds (75) and Cade Elliott (3) try to tackle him during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game.
PBL’s Brett Giese, left, catches a touchdown pass during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game against GCMS.
PBL’s Brett Giese, left, catches a touchdown pass during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game against GCMS.
Members of the GCMS junior varsity football team sing the school song toward their fans after winning 28-26 over PBL on Tuesday.
