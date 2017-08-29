PBL at GCMS volleyball (2017)

Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's match in Gibson City ...
Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Tuesday’s match against GCMS.
PBL’s Abbie Schmidt serves during Tuesday’s match against GCMS.
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb serves during Tuesday’s match against GCMS.
PBL’s Kalista Klann serves during Tuesday’s match against GCMS.
PBL’s Aubree Bruns goes up for a spike during Tuesday’s match against GCMS.
PBL’s Lindsey Windler serves during Tuesday’s match against GCMS.
PBL’s Aubree Bruns (8) sets during Tuesday’s match agaisnt GCMS.
PBL’s Sindra Gerdes, middle, spikes during Tuesday’s match against GCMS.
PBL’s Kalista Klann (1) passes during Tuesday’s match against GCMS.
PBL’s Lexi Johnson serves during Tuesday’s match against GCMS.
PBL head coach Lindsay Muehlbauer talks to her team during a timeout in Tuesday’s match against GCMS.
PBL’s Valeree Johnson serves during Tuesday’s match against GCMS.
PBL’s Madison Grohler serves during Tuesday’s match against GCMS.
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb sets during Tuesday’s match against GCMS.
GCMS’s Dani Eckerty serves during Tuesday’s match against PBL.
GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts talks to her team during Tuesday’s match against PBL.
GCMS’s Claire Retherford serves during Tuesday’s match against PBL.
GCMS’s Summer Roesch sets during Tuesday’s match against PBL.
GCMS’s Dani Eckerty, left, and Emily Clinton, right, go for the set during Tuesday’s match against PBL.
PBL’s Kalista Klann (1) hits the ball over the net during Tuesday’s match against GCMS.
GCMS’s Emily Clinton serves during Tuesday’s match against PBL.
PBL’s Aubree Bruns spikes during Tuesday’s match against GCMS.
GCMS’s Jessica Freehill serves during Tuesday’s match against PBL.
PBL’s Lexi Johnson (10) spikes the ball over the net during Tuesday’s match against GCMS.
GCMS’s Madison Eberle serves during Tuesday’s match against PBL.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols spikes during Tuesday’s match against GCMS.
GCMS’s Mady Schutte serves during Tuesday’s match against PBL.
Members of the GCMS volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Tuesday’s match against PBL.
GCMS’s Mady Schutte (2) passes during Tuesday’s match against PBL.
GCMS’s Emily Lange spikes during Tuesday’s match against PBL.
