Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Gibson City ...
GCMS football vs. Fisher (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Josh Bleich tackles a Fisher ballcarrier during Friday’s game.
GCMS football vs. Fisher (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Ben Freehill connects on one of six extra-point kicks during Friday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS football vs. Fisher (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Brooks Schmitt accelerates through the Fisher Bunnies’ secondary with Owen Duke blocking during Friday’s game.
GCMS football vs. Fisher (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Connor Wahls tracks down Fisher’s Dakota Matthews during Friday’s game.
GCMS football vs. Fisher (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) and Josh Bleich bring down Fisher’s Jaden Jones-Watkins during Friday’s game.
GCMS football vs. Fisher (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Jared Trantina breaks through tacklers en route to a touchdown on the opening kickoff return during Friday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS football vs. Fisher (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Jared Trantina, left, and Josh Bleich bring down Fisher’s Kade Thomas during Friday’s game.
GCMS football vs. Fisher (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Joe Allen tackles Fisher running back Jaden Jones-Watkins during Friday’s game.
GCMS football vs. Fisher (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Luke Freehill (54) sprints down the Fisher sideline on his interception return for a touchdown during Friday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS football vs. Fisher (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt changes course during a first half run during Friday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS football vs. Fisher (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt finds open running room during the first half of Friday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS football vs. Fisher (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt looks to hand the ball to the referee after scoring a touchdown during Friday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS football vs. Fisher (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt stiff-arms a Fisher defender during Friday’s game.
GCMS football vs. Fisher (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Ryland Holt wins a jump ball against Fisher's Kade Thomas on a 10-yard touchdown pass during Friday’s game.
GCMS football vs. Fisher (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
From left, GCMS captains Brooks Schmitt, Mitch McNutt Alex Rosenbaum, and Luke Freehill approach midfield for coin toss prior to Friday’s game against Fisher.
