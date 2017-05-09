Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's match in Champaign ...
-
PBL volleyball at St. Thomas More (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb serves during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball at St. Thomas More (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Makenna Klann passes during Tuesday’s junior varsity match against St. Thomas More, which the Panthers won in two games, including a 25-17 score in game two.
-
PBL volleyball at St. Thomas More (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kalista Klann (1) passes during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball at St. Thomas More (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Abbie Schmidt (11) serves during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball at St. Thomas More (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Abbie Schmidt (11) serves during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball at St. Thomas More (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Abbie Schmidt (11) sets during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball at St. Thomas More (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Aubree Bruns (8) prepares to spike the ball during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball at St. Thomas More (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kalista Klann serves during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball at St. Thomas More (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Sindra Gerdes (9) spikes the ball during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball at St. Thomas More (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lindsey Windler serves during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball at St. Thomas More (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson serves during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball at St. Thomas More (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kalista Klann (1) tries to record a dig during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball at St. Thomas More (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kalista Klann (1) passes during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball at St. Thomas More (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball at St. Thomas More (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Valeree Johnson serves during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball at St. Thomas More (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Sindra Gerdes (9) spikes the ball during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball at St. Thomas More (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Sindra Gerdes (9) spikes the ball during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball at St. Thomas More (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kalista Klann (1) and Ariana Gentzler (6) go up for a block attempt during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball at St. Thomas More (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (6) looks to spike the ball over the net during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL volleyball at St. Thomas More (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (6) looks to spike the ball over the net during Tuesday’s match against St. Thomas More.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.