Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's match in Paxton ...
PBL volleyball vs. Cissna Park (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lexi Johnson tries to spike the ball over the net during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
Members of the PBL volleyball team huddle up prior to Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Valeree Johnson (2) is introduced into the starting lineup prior to Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Sindra Gerdes (9) is introduced into the starting lineup prior to Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (6) is introduced into the starting lineup prior to Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Kalista Klann (1) is introduced into the starting lineup prior to Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Aubree Bruns (8) is introduced into the starting lineup prior to Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Lexi Johnson (10) is introduced into the starting lineup prior to Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb (5) is introduced into the starting lineup prior to Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
Members of the PBL Blue Crew cheer on the volleyball team during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
Members of the PBL Blue Crew cheer on the volleyball team during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
Cheered on by members of the PBL Blue Crew, Valeree Johnson (2) serves during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Kalista Klann (1) passes during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler (6) looks to spike the ball during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Abbie Schuldt serves during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL head coach Lindsay Muehlbauer talks to her team during a timeout in Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Abbie Schmidt, right, gets a bump on the ball during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Lindsey Windler serves during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (15) looks to spike the ball during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Lexi Johnson serves during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Lindsey Windler passes during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
Members of the PBL Blue Crew cheer on the volleyball team during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
Cheered on by members of the PBL Blue Crew, Valeree Johnson (2) serves during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
Cheered on by members of the PBL Blue Crew, Katelyn Crabb (5) serves during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Lexi Johnson spikes the ball during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Kalista Klann, left, and Ariana Gentzler try to block a shot during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Aubree Bruns (8) and Lexi Johnson (10) try to block a shot during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Aubree Bruns (8) spikes the ball during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Aubree Bruns (8) spikes the ball during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (15) looks to spike the ball during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols (15) looks to spike the ball during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Lexi Johnson (10) prepares for a block attempt during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
Cissna Park’s Carly Pence (3) hits the ball over the blocking attempts of PBL’s Kalista Klann (1) and Ariana Gentzler (6) during Thursday’s match.
Members of the PBL Blue Crew cheer on the volleyball team during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Ariana Gentzler spikes the ball during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
PBL’s Lindsey Windler spikes the ball during Thursday’s match against Cissna Park.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.