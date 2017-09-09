Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game at El Paso ...
-
GCMS football at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt crosses the goal line on one of his two touchdowns during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS football at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Austin Spiller (10), Daniel Jones (31) and company bring down El Paso-Gridley’s kick returner during Friday’s game.
-
GCMS football at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) celebrates with his teammates after a successful 50-yard field goal during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS football at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Ben Freehill kicks off during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS football at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Brooks Schmitt fights for extra yardage down the home sideline during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS football at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Brooks Schmitt finds running room in the second half of Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS football at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Connor Wahls helps Jared Trantina over the goal line after the running back broke a tackle at the 1-yard line during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS football at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS head coach Mike Allen patrols the sideline during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS football at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS defensive coordinator Chad Augspurger shouts instructions from the sideline during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS football at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Jared Trantina flips the ball to the referee after one of his three touchdowns during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS football at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondentr
GCMS’s Jared Trantina looks to change direction as he approaches the GCMS sideline during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS football at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Josh Bleich puts pressure on El Paso-Gridley quarterback Jarrin Landrus during Friday’s game.
-
GCMS football at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt gains yards up the middle during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
-
GCMS football at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt tries to dance around El Paso-Gridley tacklers during Friday’s game.
-
GCMS football at El Paso-Gridley
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS tight end Bryce Barnes looks for running room during Friday’s game against El Paso-Gridley.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.