Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's Central Illinois Football League Seniors game at Gibosn City, which the host Falcons won 49-12 ...
GCMS Youth Football vs. Clifton Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Awstace Grauer (24) runs down the left sideline for a touchdown during Saturday's Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Clifton Central.
GCMS Youth Football vs. Clifton Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS Youth Football Senior cheerleading squad perform at halftime during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Clifton Central.
GCMS Youth Football vs. Clifton Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS Youth Football vs. Clifton Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Austin Elliott (7) runs during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Clifton Central.
GCMS Youth Football vs. Clifton Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS Youth Football vs. Clifton Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ty Harden (21) runs down the left sideline for a touchdown during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Clifton Central.
GCMS Youth Football vs. Clifton Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS Youth Football vs. Clifton Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Brock Phillips (10) makes a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Clifton Central.
GCMS Youth Football vs. Clifton Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Kellen DeSchepper (1) makes a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Clifton Central.
GCMS Youth Football vs. Clifton Central (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
