Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's Central Illinois Football League games in Paxton ...
PBL’s Troy Emberson (11) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites game against Dwight.
PBL’s Mason Vaughan (12) runs into the end zone on an extra-point attempt during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites game against Dwight.
Members of the PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites cheerleading squad do jumping jacks after the football team scores during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites game against Dwight.
PBL’s Troy Emberson (11) runs during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites game against Dwight.
PBL’s Angelo Bigham (27) and Mason Vaughan, middle, record a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites game against Dwight.
PBL’s Ethan Williams records a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites game against Dwight.
