Here are some of the sights and highlights from Monday's match at the Ford County Youth Soccer Club Fields in Gibson City ...
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (7) congratulates Alec Johnson (15) after Johnson scores a goal during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS High School cheerleading squad run along the sidelines in support of the Fisher/GCMS soccer team during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS High School cheerleading squad run along the sidelines in support of the Fisher/GCMS soccer team during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Matthias Dean (12) chases after the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Graham Voelker (6) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Graham Voelker (6) chases after the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) chases after the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) throws the ball in bounds during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Graham Voelker (6) prepares to kick the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Andrew Ferguson (2) prepares to take possession of the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Tyler Ricks, left, possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Tyler Ricks, left, possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (7) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich, right, possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Andrew Ferguson (2) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Andrew Ferguson (2) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Andrew Ferguson (2) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Andrew Ferguson (2) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Andrew Ferguson (2) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Andrew Ferguson (2) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Andrew Ferguson (2) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Andrew Ferguson (2) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich attempts a corner kick during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Tyler Ricks (8) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) tries to gain possession of the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) has the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) has the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) has the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Tyler Ricks (8) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Tyler Ricks (8) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Andrew Ferguson (2) kicks the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Andrew Ferguson (2) kicks the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Bryson Pacunas (22) kicks the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) kicks the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Tyler Ricks (8) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Ethan Kasper, right, makes a stop during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Bryson Pacunas, left, makes a diving play on the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) battles for possession of the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Jeremy Steidinger (14) tries to gain possession during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Tyler Ricks (8) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Nate Schutte, middle, boots the ball with his head during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (7) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Tyler Ricks (8) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Liam Killian (13) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Ethan Kasper throws the ball into play during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Liam Killian (13) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Tyler Ricks (8) kicks the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Graham Voelker (6) side-boots the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Graham Voelker (6) looks to gain possession of the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Ethan Kasper makes a diving stop during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Ethan Kasper makes a diving stop during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Will Shook boots the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (7) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Matthias Dean (12) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (7) kicks the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Matthias Dean (12) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Tyler Ricks (8) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (7) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich, left, tries to head-butt the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) kicks the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Ethan Kasper, right, makes a stop during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Ethan Kasper, right, makes a stop during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Tyler Ricks (8) eyes the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Tyler Ricks (8) kicks the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Graham Voelker claps in celebration after scoring a goal during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Graham Voelker, left, and Tyler Ricks exchange pleasantries after Voelker scores a goal during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Ethan Kasper (9) boots the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Jeremy Steidinger (14) looks to make a defensive stop during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Jeremy Steidinger (14) looks to make a defensive stop during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Graham Voelker, middle, kicks the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Jeremy Steidinger (14) possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Ethan Kasper, right, makes a stop during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Nate Schutte, right, possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Bismarck-Henning
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Nate Schutte, right, possesses the ball during Monday’s match against Bismarck-Henning.
