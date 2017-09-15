PBL football at South Newton

Here are some of the sights and highlights from Friday's game in Kentland, Indiana ...
PBL’s Drake Schrodt runs with the football during Friday’s game against South Newton.
Members of the PBL football team head onto the field for warmups prior to Friday’s game against South Newton wearing yellow stripes on their helmets in remembrance of Caitlynn Riblet, a PBL graduate who passed away on Thursday at the age of 19.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (11) warms up for Friday’s game against South Newton wearing a yellow stripe on his helmet in remembrance of Caitlynn Riblet, a PBL graduate who passed away on Thursday at the age of 19.
PBL’s Luke Cowan (65) and Clayton Robidoux (40) warmup for Friday’s game against South Newton wearing yellow stripes on their helmets in remembrance of Caitlynn Riblet, a PBL graduate who passed away on Thursday at the age of 19.
PBL’s Luke Cowan (65) and Clayton Robidoux (40) warm up for Friday’s game against South Newton wearing yellow stripes on their helmets in remembrance of Caitlynn Riblet, a PBL graduate who passed away on Thursday at the age of 19.
PBL’s Jonathan Muller (35) warms up for Friday’s game against South Newton wearing a yellow stripe on his helmet in remembrance of Caitlynn Riblet, a PBL graduate who passed away on Thursday at the age of 19.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (22) and Austin Gooden (11) warm up for Friday’s game against South Newton wearing yellow stripes on their helmets in remembrance of Caitlynn Riblet, a PBL graduate who passed away on Thursday at the age of 19.
Members of the PBL football team huddle up during warmups prior to Friday’s game against South Newton wearing yellow stripes on their helmets in remembrance of Caitlynn Riblet, a PBL graduate who passed away on Thursday at the age of 19.
PBL’s Will Pound (1) warms up for Friday’s game against South Newton wearing a yellow stripe on his helmet in remembrance of Caitlynn Riblet, a PBL graduate who passed away on Thursday at the age of 19.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (22) catches a pass during warmups prior to Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Will Pound (1) converses with one of the officials prior to Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Carson Dudley (8) and Chase Elson (27) warm up for Friday’s game against South Newton wearing yellow stripes on their helmets in remembrance of Caitlynn Riblet, a PBL graduate who passed away on Thursday at the age of 19.
PBL’s Keyn Humes (2) kicks off during warmups prior to Friday’s game against South Newton. Humes would finish the game converting on 6-of-6 extra-point attempts and a 26-yard field goal.
Members of the PBL football team head onto the field for Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Jalen Hutchcraft (4) and Gunner Belt (7) wait for Friday’s game against South Newton wearing yellow stripes on their helmets in remembrance of Caitlynn Riblet, a PBL graduate who passed away on Thursday at the age of 19.
PBL captains Will Pound (1), Brandon Scott (50), Jaxson Coplea (51) and Austin Potter (77) head toward midfield for the coin toss prior to Friday’s game against South Newton wearing yellow stripes on their helmets in remembrance of Caitlynn Riblet, a PBL graduate who passed away on Thursday at the age of 19.
PBL’s Kyle Poll (34) returns the opening kickoff during Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (11) fights for extra yards after catching a pass during Friday’s game against South Newton.
With teammates Brandon Scott (50) and Jaxson Coplea (51) throwing blocks and Keegan Lantz (70) looking for someone to block, PBL’s Kyle Poll (34) looks for running room during Friday’s game against South Newton.
With teammates Drake Schrodt (22), Brandon Scott (50) and Jaxson Coplea, second from right, throwing blocks and Keegan Lantz (70) looking for someone to block, PBL’s Kyle Poll (34) looks for running room during Friday’s game against South Newton.
With teammate Keegan Lantz (70) looking to throw a block, PBL’s Kyle Poll (34) looks for a running lane during Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Kyle Poll (34) tries to run for extra yards during Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) breaks up a passing attempt during Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) runs toward the end zone for a 71-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Austin Potter (77) congratulates T.J. Jones (33) after Jones scored a touchdown during Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Mason Ecker records a tackle on a South Newton kickoff return during Friday’s game.
PBL’s Jake Rich (63) tackles South Newton’s Payton Hammond (30) during Friday’s game.
PBL’s Jake Rich (63) runs toward the end zone after scooping up a fumble during Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Jake Rich (63) is congratulated by teammate Ben McClure after scoring a touchdown on a fumble recovery during Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Jake Rich (63) is congratulated by teammate Brandon Scott, right, after scoring a touchdown on a fumble recovery during Friday’s game against South Newton.
With teammate Drake Schrodt (22) throwing a block, PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) looks for running room during Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) runs during Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt runs with the football during Friday’s game against South Newton.
Ryan Perkinson (62) and his PBL teammates celebrate after the Panthers score a second-quarter touchdown during Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (55) tackles South Newton’s Levi Sample (12) on a Rebels kickoff return during Friday’s game.
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede (13) runs for yardage after intercepting a pass during Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Will Pound, right, sprints toward the end zone during the second quarter of Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Will Pound (1) is offered congratulations from teammate Mason Ecker (12) after scoring a touchdown during Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Will Pound (1) is offered congratulations from teammate Austin Potter (77) after scoring a touchdown during Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Dylan Polson (28) gives out a first-down signal and Hunter Anderson claps (5) as the defense gets off the field after forcing a turnover during Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Kyle Poll (34) finds running room for a second-quarter touchdown during Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) tackles a South Newton player during Friday’s game.
PBL’s Alex Rueck (87) forces South Newton’s Levi Sample (12) to fumble the ball during Friday’s game.
PBL’s Drew Riggleman (74) recovers a fumble during Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Hunter Anderson (5) tries to fight for extra yards on a rushing attempt during Friday’s game against South Newton.
PBL’s Colton Coy (80) Hunter Anderson (5) and Drew Riggleman (74) tackle South Newton’s Levi Sample (12) during Friday’s game.
PBL’s Gavin Coplea (with ball) runs during Friday’s game against South Newton.
Members of the PBL football team pose for a photo after Friday’s game against South Newton showing the yellow stripes on their helmets worn in remembrance of Caitlynn Riblet, a PBL graduate who passed away on Thursday at the age of 19.
