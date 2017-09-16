Home » Multimedia » Photo Galleries » Prep Sports

PBL vs. GCMS Youth Football (2017)

Sat, 09/16/2017 - 6:44pm | arosten

The PBL Mighty Mites and GCMS Seniors each improved to 5-0 via 12-7 and 46-0 scores, respectively, while the GCMS Juniors won 30-14. Here are some of the sights and highlights from Saturday's Central Illinois Football games in Paxton ...

