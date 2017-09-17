Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game at LeRoy ...
GCMS football at LeRoy (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS quarterback Nathan Garard rolls right during a first-half play in Friday's game against LeRoy.
GCMS linebacker Luke Freehill awaits the snap during Friday's game against LeRoy.
GCMS's Austin Spiller brings down a LeRoy runner for the first half of Friday's game against LeRoy.
GCMS's Ben Freehill squares up on an extra-point attempt.
GCMS defensive ends Josh Bleich (19) and Bryce Barnes combine to bring down a LeRoy runner during Friday's game.
GCMS running back Brooks Schmitt (6) blasts through the hole on a touchdown run during Friday's game against LeRoy.
GCMS defensive end Bryce Barnes attempts to knock down a pass during Friday's game against LeRoy.
GCMS quarterback Nathan Garard tucks the ball and runs during Friday's game against LeRoy.
GCMS defensive tackle Joe Allen (58) and company bring down a LeRoy rusher during Friday's game.
