Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's meet at Willow Pond Golf Course in Rantoul ...
Rantoul/PBL boys golf vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Trey VanWinkle putts during Thursday’s meet against Judah Christian.
Rantoul/PBL boys golf vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Trey VanWinkle prepares to putt during Thursday’s meet against Judah Christian.
Rantoul/PBL boys golf vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Trey VanWinkle putts during Thursday’s meet against Judah Christian.
Rantoul/PBL boys golf vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Trey VanWinkle tees off during Thursday’s meet against Judah Christian.
Rantoul/PBL boys golf vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Trey VanWinkle tees off during Thursday’s meet against Judah Christian.
Rantoul/PBL boys golf vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Seth Allen hits the ball off the fairway during Thursday’s meet against Judah Christian.
Rantoul/PBL boys golf vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Trey VanWinkle hits the ball during Thursday’s meet against Judah Christian.
Rantoul/PBL boys golf vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Trey VanWinkle hits the ball off the fairway during Thursday’s meet against Judah Christian.
Rantoul/PBL boys golf vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Seth Allen putts during Thursday’s meet against Judah Christian.
Rantoul/PBL boys golf vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Trey VanWinkle putts during Thursday’s meet against Judah Christian.
Rantoul/PBL boys golf vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Trey VanWinkle putts during Thursday’s meet against Judah Christian.
Rantoul/PBL boys golf vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Chase Moore hits the ball during Thursday’s meet against Judah Christian.
Rantoul/PBL boys golf vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Chase Moore hits the ball out of a bunker during Thursday’s meet against Judah Christian.
Rantoul/PBL boys golf vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Chase Moore putts during Thursday’s meet against Judah Christian.
Rantoul/PBL boys golf vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Chase Moore putts during Thursday’s meet against Judah Christian.
