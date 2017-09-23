Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Gibson City ...
GCMS's Bryce Barnes sacks Eureka's Jake Bachman during Friday's game.
GCMS's Bryce Barnes sacks Eureka's Jake Bachman during Friday's game.
GCMS's Lane Short and Brooke Schmitt tackle Eureka's Jake Bachman during Friday's game.
GCMS's Lane Short and Brooke Schmitt tackle Eureka's Jake Bachman during Friday's game.
GCMS's Bryce Barnes pressures Eureka's Jake Bachman during Friday's game.
GCMS's Bryce Barnes pressures Eureka's Jake Bachman during Friday's game.
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Mitch McNutt looks for running room with Garrett Workman (71) blocking during Friday's game against Eureka.
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Nathan Garard releases a pass with Ben Retherford blocking during Friday's game against Eureka.
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Brooks Schmitt eyes the pylon on a first-half run during Friday's game against Eureka.
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Nathan Garard (7) celebrates a touchdown with Alex Rosenbaum during Friday's game against Eureka.
GCMS's Josh Bleich recovers a Eureka fumble during Friday's game.
GCMS's Josh Bleich recovers a Eureka fumble during Friday's game.
GCMS's Mitch McNutt fights for yardage down the sidelines during Friday's game.
GCMS's Mitch McNutt fights for yardage down the sidelines during Friday's game.
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Luke Freehill (54) and teammates point the other way after forcing a Eureka turnover during Friday's game.
GCMS's Mitch McNutt and Josh Bleich tackle Eureka's Jake Bachman during Friday's game.
GCMS's Mitch McNutt and Josh Bleich tackle Eureka's Jake Bachman during Friday's game.
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Nathan Garard lets loose on a 52-yard touchdown pass to Ryland Holt during Friday's game against Eureka.
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Ryland Holt cruises toward the end zone on a 52-yard touchdown reception during Friday's game against Eureka.
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Ben Freehill is helped off the field by athletic trainer Tyler Brucker and assistant coach Jamie Sexton during Friday's game against Eureka.
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS's Jared Trantina runs downhill toward the goal line during Friday's game against Eureka.
GCMS's Jared Trantina shakes loose from a Eureka tackler during Friday's game.
GCMS's Jared Trantina shakes loose from a Eureka tackler during Friday's game.
