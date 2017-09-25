Here are some of the highlights from Monday's game at Fisher ...
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS's Caleb Bleich attempts a corner kick during Monday's game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alayna Stalter, second from left, possesses the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) possesses the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Graham Voelker, left, kicks a shot on goal during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS goalkeeper Ethan Kasper, above, makes a stop during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (7) possesses the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Jeremy Steidinger (14) gets his head on the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Tyler Ricks (8) possesses the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Tyler Ricks (8) possesses the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Tyler Ricks (8) kicks a passing attempt during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Tyler Ricks (8) possesses the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) tries to gain possession of the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) tries to gain possession of the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) possesses the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (7) possesses the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Will Shook (18) kicks the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Will Shook (18) tries to gain possession of the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (7) possesses the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (7) possesses the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (7) tries to gain possession of the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Andrew Ferguson (2) possesses the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Andrew Ferguson (2) possesses the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Jeremy Steidinger kicks the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich attempts a corner kick during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Graham Voelker gets his head on the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Alec Johnson (15) kicks the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the Fisher/GCMS soccer team huddle up prior to the second half of Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Andrew Ferguson (2) possesses the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Andrew Ferguson (2) possesses the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (7) possesses the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
-
Fisher/GCMS soccer vs. Tolono Unity
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Fisher/GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (7) kicks the ball during Monday’s game against Tolono Unity.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.