Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Paxton ...
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Keaton Krumwiede (13) runs toward the end zone after catching a touchdown pass during Friday's game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Drake Schrodt (22) catches a touchdown pass during Friday's game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Dalton Busboom (55) records a tackle during Friday's game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Adam McMullin of the PBL High School cross country team tailgates prior to Friday’s homecoming football game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jacob Ager of the PBL High School cross country team tailgates prior to Friday’s homecoming football game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Erik Reck of the PBL High School cross country team tailgates prior to Friday’s homecoming football game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Blue Crew tailgate prior to Friday’s homecoming football game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Blue Crew tailgate prior to Friday’s homecoming football game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Blue Crew tailgate prior to Friday’s homecoming football game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Blue Crew tailgate prior to Friday’s homecoming football game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Blue Crew tailgate prior to Friday’s homecoming football game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Blue Crew tailgate prior to Friday’s homecoming football game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Hannah Nelson, a PBL High School freshman, gets her face painted prior to Friday’s homecoming football game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Pink Heals shows up for Friday’s homecoming football game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kody Harrison and Kalista Klann, PBL’s homecoming king and queen, are recognized prior to Friday’s homecoming football game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, Pete Larson, Sally Peterson-Falzone and Walter “Wally” Elrod of the PBL Hall of Fame Class of 2017, are recognized along with PBL Superintendent Cliff McClure prior to Friday’s homecoming football game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Panther Regiment perform prior to Friday’s homecoming football game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Panther Regiment perform prior to Friday’s homecoming football game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Panther Regiment perform prior to Friday’s homecoming football game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Face-painted PBL fans pose for a photo prior to Friday’s homecoming football game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Led by Brandon Scott (50), members of the PBL football team run onto Zimmerman Field for Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alex Pippin (78) tries successfully to strip the ball away from a ballcarrier as he records a tackle on the first play from scrimmage of Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alex Pippin, right, runs toward the end zone on a fumble recovery on the first play from scrimmage of Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alex Pippin (78) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a fumble recovery on the first play from scrimmage of Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jake Rich (63) records a sack during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea (51) rushes Iroquois West quarterback Tibaldo Alvarez during Friday’s game.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea (51) rushes Iroquois West quarterback Tibaldo Alvarez during Friday’s game.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (55), Brandon Scott (50) and Jake Rich (63) are in on a sack of Iroquois West’s Tibaldo Alvarez during Friday’s game.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) runs during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) runs with the football as Jake Rich (63) throws a block on Iroquois West’s Austin Saathoff during Friday’s game.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (55) and Jake Rich (63) record a tackle for a loss of yards during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jaxson Coplea (51) and Dalton Busboom (55) record a sack during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker, left, is congratulated by Austin Gooden (11) after scoring a touchdown during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (22) tries to scoop up a fumble during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede (13) catches a pass in the end zone for a two-point conversion during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) runs during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) makes a catch during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL football team huddle up during a timeout in Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Iroquois West’s Tibaldo Alvarez (4) is chased by PBL’s Drew Riggleman (74) during Friday’s game.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Will Pound (1) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Will Pound (1) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Chase Elson intercepts a pass during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kyle Poll (34) tries to gain some tough yards on a rushing attempt during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
With Mason Ecker (12) holding, PBL’s Keyn Humes kicks in one of his seven extra-point attempts made during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Alex Rueck (87) records a tackle during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tristan Harshbarger, left, records a tackle for a loss of yards during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the 1972 Paxton Mustangs football team are recognized during halftime of Friday’s PBL homecoming football game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the 1972 Paxton Mustangs football team are recognized during halftime of Friday’s PBL homecoming football game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the 1972 Paxton Mustangs football team are recognized during halftime of Friday’s PBL homecoming football game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL cheerleading squad do jumping jacks after the football team scored a second-half touchdown during Friday’s game against Iroquois West.
-
PBL football vs. Iroquois West (2017)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Coy (80) sacks Iroquois West’s Austin Saathoff (24) during Friday’s game.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.