Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's game in Gibson City ...
GCMS football vs. Tremont (2017)
Photographer: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Josh Bleich (19) applies pressure to Tremont’s quarterback during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes tackles a Turks running back near the goal line during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes and Jared Trantina tackle a Tremont runner during Friday’s game.
GCMS captains Brooks Schmitt, Luke Freehill, Alex Rosenbaum and Mitch McNutt, along with head coach Mike Allen, meet at midfield for the coin toss prior to Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Jared Trantina carries for a touchdown during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Jared Trantina sacks the Tremont quarterback inside the 10-yard line during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt beats Tremont defenders to the edge during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Mitch McNutt stiff-arms a Tremont defender on the way to one of his five scores during Friday’s game.
GCMS quarterback Nathan Garard releases a 36-yard completion to Ryland Holt before being hit during Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt looks in his second catch of the game on Friday against Tremont.
